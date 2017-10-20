TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Rep. Murphy’s South Hills Office Cleared Out With Resignation Going Into Effect

By Paul Martino
Filed Under: Congressman Tim Murphy, Mount Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon, Paul Martino, Rep. Tim Murphy, South Hills

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Saturday is the final day in office for U.S. Congressman Tim Murphy. The South Hills Republican is resigning amid reports he asked his mistress to get an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

Murphy’s has had his district office in Mount Lebanon ever since he was elected to the state Senate in 1996. Eight years late, it became a congressional office.

Now, it’s been cleared out. Murphy’s name has been removed and the office space is up for rent.

Many of his constituents say he had to go.

“For the things we’re hearing that he’s done, it’s probably a good thing, but I think we should probably find somebody, I think, could do a job just as well as he did,” said one voter.

The 65-year-old Murphy will be lose his $174,000 a year salary, but he’ll get his pension from Congress, which is an estimated $49,000 a year. He’ll also get another pension from the Pennsylvania Senate, another $8,700 a year.

In the meantime, people in the South Hills don’t have a representative in Washington DC. Although, Murphy’s staff is still on the job.

“Disgrace is disgrace. Guy of his profession shouldn’t resort to the garbage that he did,” another voter said.

Gov. Tom Wolf has 10 days to call for a special election. But the election can’t be held for at least 60 days. Whoever wins the seat will probably hold it for less than a year, because of the election in Nov. 2018.

More from Paul Martino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch