Florist Robbed While Helping Veterans, Surveillance Footage Of Suspect Released

GREENSBURG (KDKA) – State police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a florist in Greensburg.

The suspect stole money from a flower shop, while the owner was out doing a good deed.

Carrie South is the owner of Bloomin’ Genius. She has seen her business grow almost as fast as the flowers. So, her husband encouraged her just this month to install a security camera.

Five days later, the camera caught a robber rifling through drawers in the business office. Eventually, he took off with a bank envelope containing nearly $1,400.

“When I first realized the envelope was gone, I still thought it was just lost. I looked around, I called an employee and finally a couple hours later I thought, I’m going to go look at the video camera, I doubt I’ll see anything and lo and behold I did and I was shocked,” South said.

The missing money is a big hit for a boutique store, but state police hope clear video and some distinguishing characteristics of the suspect will lead to a speedy arrest.

“There’s really good video and specifically some very identifying features when it comes to specific tattoos. There’s clothing he’s wearing, he has a Tapout hat on and there’s some really good pictures of him, so we’re hoping through this video surveillance footage we’re able to identify him,” Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Steve Limani said.

While the theft was happening, South was at a veterans clinic donating her time and giving flowers to veterans.

“It makes me sad, but I really thought long and hard about it and I wouldn’t change anything I did. I was out there making people feel good and I’m not going to let one bad person stop me from doing good things,” South said.