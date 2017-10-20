TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Know The Score: Oct. 20, 2017

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn't get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

We’re committed to bringing you the best team coverage in the region.

After the games, you can find all the latest scores right here!

SEARCH FOR YOUR TEAM’S SCORE:

Albert Gallatin 40, Uniontown 13

Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 3

Allentown Central Catholic 34, Allentown Allen 6

Armstrong 57, Connellsville 22

Athens 37, Canton 19

Avella 18, Monessen 16

Avon Grove 41, West Chester Henderson 21

Avonworth 31, South Allegheny 20

Belle Vernon 35, West Mifflin 7

Bellwood-Antis 28, Southern Huntingdon 0

Berks Catholic 42, Schuylkill Valley 7

Berlin-Brothersvalley 33, North Star 14

Berwick 41, Lake-Lehman 14

Bethel Park 42, Altoona 3

Bishop Canevin 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 21

Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Greater Johnstown 7

Bishop McCort 28, Central Cambria 0

Bishop Shanahan 56, Oxford 27

Blacklick 49, Conemaugh Valley 20

Bloomsburg 21, Lewisburg 12

Boyertown 20, Norristown 15

Bradford 23, Curwensville 14

Brentwood 35, Carlynton 7

Brookville 65, St. Marys 13

Brownsville 35, Leechburg 19

Bucktail 26, Cowanesque Valley 19

California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 8

Cambria Heights 42, Bedford 7

Cameron County 30, Sheffield 29

Carmichaels 31, Fort Cherry 14

Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 7

Central Dauphin 44, Chambersburg 7

Central Dauphin East 21, Carlisle 14

Central Martinsburg 14, Huntingdon 10

Charleroi 49, Bethlehem Center 44

Chestnut Ridge 41, Bellefonte 21

Clairton 56, Riverview 0

Clarion 47, Union/AC Valley(FB) 0

Claysburg-Kimmel 49, Tussey Mountain 40

Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 7

Coatesville 38, Downingtown East 27

Cocalico 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 21

Conneaut Area 70, Franklin 40

Conneaut, Ohio 40, Fairview 10

Coudersport 46, Port Allegany 8

Cumberland Valley 24, Lower Dauphin 14

Dallastown Area 62, New Oxford 0

Danville 34, Shamokin 6

Delaware Valley 44, Wallenpaupack 7

Delone 42, Fairfield 6

Derry 47, Waynesburg Central 0

Donegal 49, Pequea Valley 0

Dover 42, York Suburban 8

Downingtown West 28, West Chester East 14

Dunmore 49, Carbondale 0

East Allegheny 27, Burrell 6

East Pennsboro 55, Palmyra 21

East Stroudsburg South 49, Allentown Dieruff 46

Eisenhower 49, Saegertown 7

Elizabethtown 16, Garden Spot 14

Elwood City Riverside 40, Ellwood City 0

Emmaus 30, Easton 20

Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Fort Leboeuf 14

Erie High 35, Ashtabula Edgewood, Ohio 6

Erie McDowell 37, General McLane 20

Everett 42, Williamsburg 35

Exeter 55, Conrad Weiser 33

Farrell 62, Cochranton 0

Forest Hills 27, Richland 6

Fox Chapel 34, Chartiers Valley 18

Franklin Regional 21, North Hills 13

Frazier 39, Bentworth 18

Freeport 28, Keystone Oaks 7

Gateway 21, McKeesport 18

Gettysburg 35, Daniel Boone 13

Girard 44, Titusville 22

Greater Latrobe 28, Plum 7

Greenville 56, Mercer 21

Grove City 41, Meadville 13

Hanover 52, York County Tech 12

Harbor Creek 31, Corry 9

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Susquehanna Township 7

Harry S. Truman 33, Souderton 7

Hazleton Area 16, Dallas 13

Hempfield 64, Conestoga Valley 36

Homer-Center 48, Blairsville 21

Hopewell 33, Beaver Falls 25

Imani Christian Academy 66, Springdale 16

Interboro 15, Glen Mills 14

Iroquois 63, North East 26

Jeannette 47, Mapletown 0

Jersey Shore 31, Bald Eagle Area 7

Jim Thorpe 35, Pottsville 0

Juniata 14, Line Mountain 6

Juniata Valley 21, Glendale 14

Kane Area 28, Brockway 17

Karns City 33, Moniteau 19

Kennard-Dale 42, Eastern York 25

Kennett 46, Octorara 20

Knoch 42, Ambridge 0

Lackawanna Trail 29, Riverside 18

Lakeland 41, Montrose 17

Lancaster Catholic 35, Columbia 0

Lancaster McCaskey 48, Lebanon 33

Lehighton 46, Blue Mountain 27

Ligonier Valley 58, Purchase Line 0

Littlestown 26, Biglerville 0

Mahanoy Area 40, Panther Valley 6

Malvern Prep 20, Episcopal Academy 7

Manheim Central 42, Cedar Crest 6

Manheim Township 38, West Lawn Wilson 14

Maplewood 29, Cambridge Springs 25

Marion Center 13, United 6

Marple Newtown 34, Harriton 12

McGuffey 68, Chartiers-Houston 6

Mechanicsburg 20, Hershey 0

Mercyhurst Prep 65, Lakeview 6

Mid Valley 27, Susquehanna 6

Middletown, Del. 27, Upper Darby 14

Mifflin County 61, West Perry 21

Milton 35, Mifflinburg 28

Minersville 26, Marian Catholic 20

Montour 35, Blackhawk 7

Montoursville 29, Hughesville 7

Moon 44, Baldwin 16

Morrisville 36, Springfield Montco 21

Muhlenberg 49, Fleetwood 7

Nanticoke Area 57, Holy Redeemer 14

Nazareth Area 24, Bethlehem Liberty 19

Neshaminy 29, Council Rock South 0

Neshannock 35, Freedom 6

Neumann-Goretti 22, Cardinal O’Hara 21

New Castle 20, Ringgold 14

Newport 49, Dubois 14

North Allegheny 63, Hempfield Area 28

North Penn-Mansfield 36, Troy 15

North Pocono 42, Honesdale 28

North Schuylkill 27, Tamaqua 14

Northern Bedford 14, Mount Union 6

Northern Cambria 27, West Shamokin 24

Northern Lebanon 49, ELCO 20

Northern York 14, Shippensburg 7

Northwest Area 23, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21

Northwestern Lehigh 35, Northern Lehigh 14

Notre Dame-Green Pond 52, Saucon Valley 41

Oil City 48, Warren 40

Old Forge 53, Scranton Holy Cross 7

Olney Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 12

Otto-Eldred 32, Smethport 6

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, Shenango 12

Owen J Roberts 33, Spring-Ford 0

Palmerton 56, Salisbury 42

Parkland 48, Northampton 6

Penn Hills 42, Mount Lebanon 31

Penn Wood 14, Academy Park 12

Penn-Trafford 54, Kiski Area 19

Penncrest 21, Lower Merion 20

Pennridge 21, Central Bucks South 7

Penns Manor 48, Saltsburg 26

Pennsbury 42, Abington 28

Perkiomen Valley 51, Methacton 0

Philadelphia Central 35, West Philadelphia 6

Phoenixville 35, Upper Merion 17

Pine-Richland 64, Butler 0

Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, South Side 21

Pittston Area 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14

Pocono Mountain East 28, Pleasant Valley 19

Pottsgrove 63, Pope John Paul II 27

Pottsville Nativity 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 0

Quaker Valley 42, Seton-LaSalle 7

Red Lion 21, Central York 16

Reynolds 27, Hickory 13

Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Elk County Catholic 0

Ridley 41, Conestoga 0

Rochester 47, Union Area 14

Roxborough 50, Edison 0

Schuylkill Haven 50, Shenandoah Valley 7

Scranton Prep 50, West Scranton 20

Selinsgrove 35, Mount Carmel 14

Seneca 36, Northwestern 22

Seneca Valley 45, Shaler 7

Shady Side Academy 35, Deer Lakes 6

Sharon 21, Sharpsville 20

Shikellamy 32, Loyalsock 26

Smithsburg, Md. 56, James Buchanan 19

Solanco 62, Ephrata 21

Somerset 15, Penn Cambria 6

South Fayette 49, Highlands 14

South Park 18, Elizabeth Forward 14

South Philadelphia 50, Prep Charter 6

South Williamsport 34, Muncy 8

Southern Columbia 42, Central Columbia 0

Southern Lehigh 69, Catasauqua 22

Springfield Delco 14, Garnet Valley 7

St. Joseph’s Prep 28, LaSalle 14

Steelton-Highspire 41, Camp Hill 6

Steubenville, Ohio 48, Cardinal O’Hara 16

Sto-Rox 48, Cornell 0

Susquehannock 29, West York 28

Susquenita 17, East Juniata 10

Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 0

Towanda 42, Tunkhannock 35

Trinity 42, Greensburg Salem 14

Twin Valley 38, Hamburg 0

Tyrone 28, Penns Valley 6

Union City 37, West Middlesex 8

Unionville 42, Sun Valley 14

Upper Dublin 14, Hatboro-Horsham 7

Upper Moreland 46, Wissahickon 26

Upper Perkiomen 33, Pottstown 0

Upper St. Clair 41, Hampton 21

Valley View 35, Western Wayne 7

Warrior Run 34, Montgomery 26

Warwick 35, Penn Manor 0

Washington 33, Burgettstown 0

Waynesboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 24

Wellsboro 53, Wyalusing 0

West Allegheny 7, Woodland Hills 0

West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 12

Whitehall 49, Stroudsburg 10

Wilkes-Barre GAR 30, Hanover Area 13

Williams Valley 50, Tri-Valley 7

Wilmington 24, Slippery Rock 14

Windber 39, Meyersdale 35

Wyoming Area 58, Williamsport 42

Wyoming Valley West 39, Crestwood 7

York 34, South Western 20

York Catholic 41, Bermudian Springs 26

Yough 49, Southmoreland 38

