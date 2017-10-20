Know The Score: Oct. 20, 2017

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Albert Gallatin 40, Uniontown 13
Aliquippa 34, Central Valley 3
Allentown Central Catholic 34, Allentown Allen 6
Armstrong 57, Connellsville 22
Athens 37, Canton 19
Avella 18, Monessen 16
Avon Grove 41, West Chester Henderson 21
Avonworth 31, South Allegheny 20
Belle Vernon 35, West Mifflin 7
Bellwood-Antis 28, Southern Huntingdon 0
Berks Catholic 42, Schuylkill Valley 7
Berlin-Brothersvalley 33, North Star 14
Berwick 41, Lake-Lehman 14
Bethel Park 42, Altoona 3
Bishop Canevin 49, Greensburg Central Catholic 21
Bishop Guilfoyle 31, Greater Johnstown 7
Bishop McCort 28, Central Cambria 0
Bishop Shanahan 56, Oxford 27
Blacklick 49, Conemaugh Valley 20
Bloomsburg 21, Lewisburg 12
Boyertown 20, Norristown 15
Bradford 23, Curwensville 14
Brentwood 35, Carlynton 7
Brookville 65, St. Marys 13
Brownsville 35, Leechburg 19
Bucktail 26, Cowanesque Valley 19
California 57, Jefferson-Morgan 8
Cambria Heights 42, Bedford 7
Cameron County 30, Sheffield 29
Carmichaels 31, Fort Cherry 14
Cedar Cliff 49, Red Land 7
Central Dauphin 44, Chambersburg 7
Central Dauphin East 21, Carlisle 14
Central Martinsburg 14, Huntingdon 10
Charleroi 49, Bethlehem Center 44
Chestnut Ridge 41, Bellefonte 21
Clairton 56, Riverview 0
Clarion 47, Union/AC Valley(FB) 0
Claysburg-Kimmel 49, Tussey Mountain 40
Clearfield 49, Philipsburg-Osceola 7
Coatesville 38, Downingtown East 27
Cocalico 52, Lampeter-Strasburg 21
Conneaut Area 70, Franklin 40
Conneaut, Ohio 40, Fairview 10
Coudersport 46, Port Allegany 8
Cumberland Valley 24, Lower Dauphin 14
Dallastown Area 62, New Oxford 0
Danville 34, Shamokin 6
Delaware Valley 44, Wallenpaupack 7
Delone 42, Fairfield 6
Derry 47, Waynesburg Central 0
Donegal 49, Pequea Valley 0
Dover 42, York Suburban 8
Downingtown West 28, West Chester East 14
Dunmore 49, Carbondale 0
East Allegheny 27, Burrell 6
East Pennsboro 55, Palmyra 21
East Stroudsburg South 49, Allentown Dieruff 46
Eisenhower 49, Saegertown 7
Elizabethtown 16, Garden Spot 14
Elwood City Riverside 40, Ellwood City 0
Emmaus 30, Easton 20
Erie Cathedral Prep 49, Fort Leboeuf 14
Erie High 35, Ashtabula Edgewood, Ohio 6
Erie McDowell 37, General McLane 20
Everett 42, Williamsburg 35
Exeter 55, Conrad Weiser 33
Farrell 62, Cochranton 0
Forest Hills 27, Richland 6
Fox Chapel 34, Chartiers Valley 18
Franklin Regional 21, North Hills 13
Frazier 39, Bentworth 18
Freeport 28, Keystone Oaks 7
Gateway 21, McKeesport 18
Gettysburg 35, Daniel Boone 13
Girard 44, Titusville 22
Greater Latrobe 28, Plum 7
Greenville 56, Mercer 21
Grove City 41, Meadville 13
Hanover 52, York County Tech 12
Harbor Creek 31, Corry 9
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 41, Susquehanna Township 7
Harry S. Truman 33, Souderton 7
Hazleton Area 16, Dallas 13
Hempfield 64, Conestoga Valley 36
Homer-Center 48, Blairsville 21
Hopewell 33, Beaver Falls 25
Imani Christian Academy 66, Springdale 16
Interboro 15, Glen Mills 14
Iroquois 63, North East 26
Jeannette 47, Mapletown 0
Jersey Shore 31, Bald Eagle Area 7
Jim Thorpe 35, Pottsville 0
Juniata 14, Line Mountain 6
Juniata Valley 21, Glendale 14
Kane Area 28, Brockway 17
Karns City 33, Moniteau 19
Kennard-Dale 42, Eastern York 25
Kennett 46, Octorara 20
Knoch 42, Ambridge 0
Lackawanna Trail 29, Riverside 18
Lakeland 41, Montrose 17
Lancaster Catholic 35, Columbia 0
Lancaster McCaskey 48, Lebanon 33
Lehighton 46, Blue Mountain 27
Ligonier Valley 58, Purchase Line 0
Littlestown 26, Biglerville 0
Mahanoy Area 40, Panther Valley 6
Malvern Prep 20, Episcopal Academy 7
Manheim Central 42, Cedar Crest 6
Manheim Township 38, West Lawn Wilson 14
Maplewood 29, Cambridge Springs 25
Marion Center 13, United 6
Marple Newtown 34, Harriton 12
McGuffey 68, Chartiers-Houston 6
Mechanicsburg 20, Hershey 0
Mercyhurst Prep 65, Lakeview 6
Mid Valley 27, Susquehanna 6
Middletown, Del. 27, Upper Darby 14
Mifflin County 61, West Perry 21
Milton 35, Mifflinburg 28
Minersville 26, Marian Catholic 20
Montour 35, Blackhawk 7
Montoursville 29, Hughesville 7
Moon 44, Baldwin 16
Morrisville 36, Springfield Montco 21
Muhlenberg 49, Fleetwood 7
Nanticoke Area 57, Holy Redeemer 14
Nazareth Area 24, Bethlehem Liberty 19
Neshaminy 29, Council Rock South 0
Neshannock 35, Freedom 6
Neumann-Goretti 22, Cardinal O’Hara 21
New Castle 20, Ringgold 14
Newport 49, Dubois 14
North Allegheny 63, Hempfield Area 28
North Penn-Mansfield 36, Troy 15
North Pocono 42, Honesdale 28
North Schuylkill 27, Tamaqua 14
Northern Bedford 14, Mount Union 6
Northern Cambria 27, West Shamokin 24
Northern Lebanon 49, ELCO 20
Northern York 14, Shippensburg 7
Northwest Area 23, Wilkes-Barre Meyers 21
Northwestern Lehigh 35, Northern Lehigh 14
Notre Dame-Green Pond 52, Saucon Valley 41
Oil City 48, Warren 40
Old Forge 53, Scranton Holy Cross 7
Olney Charter 40, Philadelphia George Washington 12
Otto-Eldred 32, Smethport 6
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 54, Shenango 12
Owen J Roberts 33, Spring-Ford 0
Palmerton 56, Salisbury 42
Parkland 48, Northampton 6
Penn Hills 42, Mount Lebanon 31
Penn Wood 14, Academy Park 12
Penn-Trafford 54, Kiski Area 19
Penncrest 21, Lower Merion 20
Pennridge 21, Central Bucks South 7
Penns Manor 48, Saltsburg 26
Pennsbury 42, Abington 28
Perkiomen Valley 51, Methacton 0
Philadelphia Central 35, West Philadelphia 6
Phoenixville 35, Upper Merion 17
Pine-Richland 64, Butler 0
Pittsburgh North Catholic 47, South Side 21
Pittston Area 21, Wilkes-Barre Coughlin 14
Pocono Mountain East 28, Pleasant Valley 19
Pottsgrove 63, Pope John Paul II 27
Pottsville Nativity 42, St. Joseph’s Catholic 0
Quaker Valley 42, Seton-LaSalle 7
Red Lion 21, Central York 16
Reynolds 27, Hickory 13
Ridgway/Johnsonburg 41, Elk County Catholic 0
Ridley 41, Conestoga 0
Rochester 47, Union Area 14
Roxborough 50, Edison 0
Schuylkill Haven 50, Shenandoah Valley 7
Scranton Prep 50, West Scranton 20
Selinsgrove 35, Mount Carmel 14
Seneca 36, Northwestern 22
Seneca Valley 45, Shaler 7
Shady Side Academy 35, Deer Lakes 6
Sharon 21, Sharpsville 20
Shikellamy 32, Loyalsock 26
Smithsburg, Md. 56, James Buchanan 19
Solanco 62, Ephrata 21
Somerset 15, Penn Cambria 6
South Fayette 49, Highlands 14
South Park 18, Elizabeth Forward 14
South Philadelphia 50, Prep Charter 6
South Williamsport 34, Muncy 8
Southern Columbia 42, Central Columbia 0
Southern Lehigh 69, Catasauqua 22
Springfield Delco 14, Garnet Valley 7
St. Joseph’s Prep 28, LaSalle 14
Steelton-Highspire 41, Camp Hill 6
Steubenville, Ohio 48, Cardinal O’Hara 16
Sto-Rox 48, Cornell 0
Susquehannock 29, West York 28
Susquenita 17, East Juniata 10
Thomas Jefferson 42, Laurel Highlands 0
Towanda 42, Tunkhannock 35
Trinity 42, Greensburg Salem 14
Twin Valley 38, Hamburg 0
Tyrone 28, Penns Valley 6
Union City 37, West Middlesex 8
Unionville 42, Sun Valley 14
Upper Dublin 14, Hatboro-Horsham 7
Upper Moreland 46, Wissahickon 26
Upper Perkiomen 33, Pottstown 0
Upper St. Clair 41, Hampton 21
Valley View 35, Western Wayne 7
Warrior Run 34, Montgomery 26
Warwick 35, Penn Manor 0
Washington 33, Burgettstown 0
Waynesboro 27, Greencastle Antrim 24
Wellsboro 53, Wyalusing 0
West Allegheny 7, Woodland Hills 0
West Branch 34, Moshannon Valley 12
Whitehall 49, Stroudsburg 10
Wilkes-Barre GAR 30, Hanover Area 13
Williams Valley 50, Tri-Valley 7
Wilmington 24, Slippery Rock 14
Windber 39, Meyersdale 35
Wyoming Area 58, Williamsport 42
Wyoming Valley West 39, Crestwood 7
York 34, South Western 20
York Catholic 41, Bermudian Springs 26
Yough 49, Southmoreland 38
