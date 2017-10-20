Newborn’s Father Accused Of Selling Heroin In Maternity Ward Room

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – The father of a newborn baby girl is behind bars after police say he sold heroin from his girlfriend’s maternity ward room at a Westmoreland County hospital.

Cody Hulse, 25, is charged with drug and drug paraphernalia possession, heroin delivery and endangering the welfare of a child. He was arraigned today on those counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Greensburg Police busted Hulse after a traffic stop on North Main Street. The occupants told police they had just bought the drugs while visiting Hulse at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

Police say they contacted hospital security who asked the maternity ward nurses to remove the newborn from Hulse and his girlfriend’s room.

Officers then confronted Hulse, who acknowledged selling the drugs, the criminal complaint reports.

Police took Hulse into custody, and while searching him found 34 bags of suspected heroin, hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia in a black, zip bag in his pants pocket.

Officers say they also found a bag of heroin in Hulse’s wallet, and a hypodermic needle in Hulse’s gym bag in the hospital room.

Police say Hulse’s girlfriend, the baby’s mother, told them she didn’t know about the drug deals.

Hulse was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)