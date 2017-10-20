Negotiations Continues For Pittsburgh Public Schools Teachers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The union representing teachers at Pittsburgh Public Schools says negotiations with the district are ongoing, as they try to reach a deal on a new contract.

Teachers have been working without a contract since the end of June.

They’ve been negotiation for a year and a half.

The President of the Pittsburgh Teachers Union says she’s hoping to avoid a strike.

“We have worked really hard to avoid that. We know that is not what our members would want. We want to keep teaching kids. That is what we do best. And we want to keep doing that. Hopefully we can avoid that,” said Nina Esposito-Visgitis. “Hopefully the talks will continue, and hopefully we won’t get there that we feel we can’t move any further without some kind of further action.”

A fact-finder came in Thursday to talk with union officials on a way they can come up with a settlement.

The union hasn’t gone on strike in 40 years.