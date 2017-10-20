Police Investigating Fatal Accident Involved Motorcycle In Shaler Twp.

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident involving a pickup truck on Friday evening in Shaler Township.
The crash happened on 1300 block of Babcock Boulevard, near the intersection with Schaefer Road around 6:20 p.m.
The victim’s identity is not yet being released, but police were on the scene for several hours investigating.
According to witnesses as many as four vehicles may have been involved in the crash.
