Boy, 3, Critically Injured In Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Police say a toddler was critically injured in a shooting in a north Philadelphia home.

A police spokeswoman said the 3-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the left side of his forehead after the shot just after 3 p.m. Saturday in the Tioga neighborhood.

The boy was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately made and there was no immediate information about the circumstances of the shooting.

