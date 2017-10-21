TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Giant Eagle Recalls Breaded Shrimp Due To Undisclosed Allergen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Giant Eagle has announced they are recalling the Giant Eagle brand Breaded Shrimp, due to an undisclosed egg allergen.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Giant Eagle says the product is safe for consumption by those who do not have egg allergies.

Approximately 600 packages of Breaded Shrimp were purchased by customers in Giant Eagle supermarkets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Maryland.

There are no reported illnesses to date associated with this recall.

Giant Eagle became aware of the issue during a routine label inspection.

The product label for the shrimp contain egg, omitted egg as an allergen.

