TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands On Greene County Church

By Bob Allen
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Bobtown, Hot Air Balloon

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A hot air balloon crashed down on a Greene County church Saturday morning.

Investigators say the balloon named “ketchup” crashed around 9 a.m. on Grant Street in Bobtown.

The balloon covered the steeple at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

“It was already on the ground and then unfortunately the wind kept blowing the balloon, and then it just kinda draped over,” balloon pilot Emma Saul said.

The balloon was one of 14 hot air balloons flying in the Balloons Over Morgantown event.

The event gives people a birds-eye view of the fall foliage.

The balloon landed some 14-miles away in Bobtown.

Crews brought a cherry-picker in to remove the balloon from the steeple.

No one was injured.

More from Bob Allen
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch