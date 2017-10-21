Hot Air Balloon Crash Lands On Greene County Church

GREENE COUNTY (KDKA) — A hot air balloon crashed down on a Greene County church Saturday morning.

Investigators say the balloon named “ketchup” crashed around 9 a.m. on Grant Street in Bobtown.

The balloon covered the steeple at St. Ignatius Catholic Church.

“It was already on the ground and then unfortunately the wind kept blowing the balloon, and then it just kinda draped over,” balloon pilot Emma Saul said.

The balloon was one of 14 hot air balloons flying in the Balloons Over Morgantown event.

The event gives people a birds-eye view of the fall foliage.

The balloon landed some 14-miles away in Bobtown.

Crews brought a cherry-picker in to remove the balloon from the steeple.

No one was injured.