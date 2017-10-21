Man Arrested After Multiple PFA Violations And Domestic Disputes

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
ARNOLD CITY (KDKA) — A man was arrested by authorities in Westmoreland Co. Saturday after multiple PFA violations and domestic disputes.

Police say Cjay Antoine Wilson was accused of sending texts and Facebook messages to the victim, showing up at her house at 3:00 a.m. where he was found looking into her residence.

Wilson was found Saturday morning at a house in New Kensington and was taken into custody.

Arnold City Police Department had four warrants for his arrest all relating to PFA violations, stalking, and harassment charges.

Wilson transported to Westmoreland County Prison where he will await hearings on his warrants.

