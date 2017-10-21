TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Man Steals Ambulance With Patient, Medic Onboard

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – Police say a man has been arrested in southwest Ohio after stealing an ambulance with a patient and a medic in the back.

The Dayton Daily News reports that police say a 44-year-old man stole the Dayton Fire Department rescue squad during a call Friday night. Keys were left in the ignition of the ambulance, allowing him to drive off.

Police finally stopped the ambulance after it traveled more than a mile.

The man was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Friday on felony charges of robbery and kidnapping.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

