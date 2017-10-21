Pens Acquire Riley Sheahan In Trade With Detroit

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins announced they have traded Scott Wilson and a 2018 third-round pick to Detroit for Riley Sheahan and 2018 fifth-round pick.
Sheahan is a 25-year-old center and former first-round draft pick, who has played his whole career in Detroit.
Sheahan is signed through the 2017-18 season.
