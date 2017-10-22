TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Senator Introduces Bill To Ban Bump Stocks

Filed Under: Bump Stock, Las Vegas Shooting

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Democratic state senator from Cincinnati has introduced a bill in the Ohio Legislature to ban the manufacture, sale and possession of a gun accessory called a bump stock used by a gunman to kill 58 people during a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

State Sen. Cecil Thomas says the bill he introduced Friday would amend state gun control statutes and make possession of bump stocks a fourth-degree felony.

Bump stocks are attachments that turn semi-automatic rifles into rapidly firing automatic weapons by dampening recoil. Gunman Stephen Paddock reportedly had bump stocks on 12 of the weapons found in his Las Vegas hotel suite earlier this month.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich has said he supports a ban. Ohio gun groups have said a ban would threaten Americans’ gun rights.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch