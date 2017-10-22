TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
McConnell Wants Support From Trump For Health Care Legislation

STERLING, Va. (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s willing to bring bipartisan health care legislation to the floor if President Donald Trump makes clear he supports it.

A proposal by two senators – Republican Lamar Alexander and Democrat Patty Murray – would extend to insurers federal payments that Trump has blocked. Trump has offered mixed signals about whether he supports the deal.

McConnell tells CNNs’ “State of the Union” he’s “waiting” to hear from Trump “what kind of health care bill he might sign.”

He adds: “I think he hasn’t made a final decision. When he does, and I know we’re not just debating it, but actually passing something to be signed, I’d be happy to bring it up.”

