TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Police Officer Killed At Domestic Dispute Call

Filed Under: Police Officer Killed

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GIRARD, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police officer has been fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in the northeast part of the state.

Authorities say 31-year-old Girard police officer Justin Leo was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday as he and another officer approached the door of a home and the suspect opened fire. Leo died during surgery at a local hospital.

The suspect was killed by another officer. The suspect hasn’t been identified.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.

Leo was a five-year veteran of the department.

A radio call for an “officer down” included an officer telling a dispatcher there was a man with several firearms who had been drinking all day.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch