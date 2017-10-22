Trump Wants House GOP To Pass Budget Quickly

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STERLING, Va. (AP) – President Donald Trump has urged House Republicans to move swiftly on passing the budget during a conference call, clearing the way for what he called an historic step on taxes.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence joined a Sunday afternoon House Republicans call in which Trump urged members to adopt the budget passed by the Senate last week and move on to tax reform.

Trump told the members they were on the verge of doing something historic. That’s according to a Republican official on the call. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss what was intended to be a private call for members.

House Speaker Paul Ryan also said on the call that he hopes to pass a revised Senate bill this week so that tax reform can be enacted by the end of the year.