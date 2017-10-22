TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Squirrel Hunter Critically Injured After Being Shot

Filed Under: Hunting Injury

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TIFFIN, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a man has been critically wounded after being accidentally shot by a fellow squirrel hunter.

The Advertiser-Tribune reports the shooting occurred Saturday morning in woods in northwest Ohio’s Seneca County.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says Marty McQuistion, of Tiffin, was hunting with another Tiffin man when he was shot in the upper chest with a shotgun. McQuistion was flown to a hospital in Toledo where he was listed in critical condition Saturday night.

A Seneca County sheriff’s deputy says the other hunter shot at a squirrel and fired a second round struck that McQuistion from about 50 feet (15 meters) away. Sheriff Bill Eckelberry says McQuistion’s friend was focused on the squirrel and didn’t know he was so close.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating.

___

Information from: The Advertiser-Tribune, http://www.advertiser-tribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch