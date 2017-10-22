Vet Facing Up To 20 Years After Father’s Death

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
EASTON, Pa. (AP) – An Iraq war veteran has been sentenced to 9½ to 20 years in prison in the shooting death of his father last year in a case that a Pennsylvania judge called “very, very sad.”
Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Myirski pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder, with prosecutors and the judge saying his fragile mental state was a factor in the crime.
Northampton County prosecutors said the defendant killed his 64-year-old father Joseph in August 2016 by firing many shots through a bedroom door in their Northampton home.
When he was arraigned, he said he may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from his military experience.
Judge Jennifer Sletvold said “This is just a very, very sad case for the family” and told the defendant that she respected his service.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)