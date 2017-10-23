Ron’s Weather Blog: 50 Percent Chance Of Snow In October

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In western Pennsylvania, you have about a 50 percent chance of seeing flurries in October.

This year’s October has continued the stretch of warm weather so far though, with average temperatures running an amazing 8.5 degrees warmer than average. If October ended today, this would be the second warmest October on record since 1870.

We still have a week of October weather to go though and it appears that fall weather will return for the final week of the month.

Sunday’s high temperature hit 77 degrees in Pittsburgh, with highs on Monday in the upper 60s. The morning low on Tuesday was just a degree off of the average high temperature. Tuesday’s high will likely fail to reach the 60 degree mark, making it only the second time this month that would have happened if so.

Highs on Wednesday are forecast to be even colder than that with highs expected to fall just fellow 50 degrees.

While temperatures will finally start to feel fall like another notable thing will occur. The 540 thickness line is forecast to sweep through our area Thursday morning. While the weather won’t be cold enough for snow in most places in western Pennsylvania, elevated spots may see some light snow on Thursday morning. Morning lows should bottom out as well into the mid-30s for some places.

By next Monday, we could have cool enough weather for some snow flurries or barely measurable light snow.

How cool would that be? No matter what, the cold arctic air will eventually win out soon enough.