Amazon Says It Received 238 Proposals For 2nd Headquarters

NEW YORK (KDKA/AP) – Amazon says it received 238 proposals from cities and regions hoping to be the home of the company’s second headquarters.

The online retailer kicked off its hunt for a second headquarters in September, promising to bring 50,000 new jobs and spend up to $5 billion. Proposals from cities, states and regions were due last week, and Amazon made clear that tax breaks and grants would be a big deciding factor on where it chooses to land.

Amazon.com has said the second headquarters will be a full equal to its Seattle home. The company says it will announce a decision sometime next year.

Last week, Pittsburgh officials discussed some of the details of their proposal.

City officials released a pitch video to Amazon, showcasing Pittsburgh’s strengths, including how the city has overcome adversity and is forging ahead and building new assets.

“The city that built America, the city that built the world,” the video says. The video ends with the slogan, “Future. Forged. For All.”

“I feel our chances are very good. I can say that we are considered to be one of the frontrunners, and as Rich said, this isn’t something that was put together over a month, this is something that was put together over decades. This is the work of everybody that has believed in Pittsburgh at a time when most people said we were dead,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

The city also launched a website called HQPittsburgh.com where Pittsburghers can go to tell their story about Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh businesses are also getting in on the fun of pitching to Amazon. Primanti’s is offering free sandwiches to all Amazon employees if they locate here. And Klavon’s Ice Cream in the Strip is offering up 50,000 free sundaes.

