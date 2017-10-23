WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Police: School District Contractor Had Gun, Controlled Substance In Vehicle

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police say a man drove onto Penn Hills School District property with a gun and a controlled substance in his vehicle.

The Penn Hills Police Department said the man was a contractor with the Penn Hills School District.

The contractor has been suspended and is under investigation.

The vehicle is registered to the contractor and has been taken to the police station.

Police say they have notified the school district’s Superintendent’s Office and the contractor’s employer has also been notified.

