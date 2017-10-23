Dozens Gather To Remember Victims Of Opioid Epidemic

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GLASSPORT (KDKA) – Cities and boroughs in the Mon Valley are shining a light on the opioid epidemic.

For some people, the loss of loved ones due to opioid abuse can bring on feelings of isolation. On Sunday, people gathered to tell sad and tragic tales of losing loved ones to addiction.

“Seems like it was yesterday. I just hope that her death can help somebody,” Dawn Lloyd said.

The volunteer group SA Reality Tour gave loved ones left behind a chance to remember, reflect and come together after life seems to be ripped apart from the effects of drugs.

“He just knows they’re in Heaven. He is too young. He was 2 when she died,” Cheryl Gouker said.

“I know that we are all going through the same thing. When you look around and you see everybody and see they’ve been through hell and back,” Shane Stone said.

A crowd of about 100 gathered at Memorial Park to remember parents, sons and daughters.

Organizers know the pain that stretched across the park Sunday night. Whether it’s a granddaughter wiping away her grandmothers tears, or a brother who has lost not one, but two siblings and realizes his life has changed forever.

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about my sister and my brother when I get home and put my head on the pillow at night, that’s the last thing I think about,” Stone said.

Many who attended the vigil said there’s a stigma attached to opioid abuse and they were grateful for the opportunity to come together with people that understand what they were dealing with.