Police: Man Violates PFA By Throwing Pumpkins At Woman

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – State Police say a Greensburg man violated his PFA when he threw pumpkins at a woman.

Troopers responded to a call at Menock Manor Park in Hempfield at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police say witnesses told them that Conor James Sager, 24, entered a home to grab his belongings against the wishes of the residents.

According to court papers, Sager grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened a woman inside.

Sager was then pushed outside by one of the occupants.

That’s when Sager began throwing pumpkins, shattering a vehicle windshield and breaking the window of a residence.

Sager’s bail was set at $100,000 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Sager’s preliminary hearing is set for November 3rd.

