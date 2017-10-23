Police: Man Violates PFA By Throwing Pumpkins At Woman

HEMPFIELD (KDKA) – State Police say a Greensburg man violated his PFA when he threw pumpkins at a woman.
Troopers responded to a call at Menock Manor Park in Hempfield at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police say witnesses told them that Conor James Sager, 24, entered a home to grab his belongings against the wishes of the residents.
According to court papers, Sager grabbed a kitchen knife and threatened a woman inside.
Sager was then pushed outside by one of the occupants.
That’s when Sager began throwing pumpkins, shattering a vehicle windshield and breaking the window of a residence.
Sager’s bail was set at $100,000 on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
Sager’s preliminary hearing is set for November 3rd.