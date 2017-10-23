WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Car Shears Utility Pole, Knocks Out Power In Mt. Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — A crash has caused a power outage in Mount Lebanon this afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Castle Shannon Boulevard.

mount lebanon crash Car Shears Utility Pole, Knocks Out Power In Mt. Lebanon

(Source: KDKA Viewer AJ Dilling)

The car sheared a utility pole, and knocked out power. There’s no word how long repairs will take.

Crews have shut down Cypress Way and Anawanda Avenue while they clear the scene and clean up.

