TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

Report: Penguins Place Backup G Niemi On Waivers

By: Casey Shea
Filed Under: Antti Niemi, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly placed goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the team made the move Monday afternoon.

The move should come as no surprise to many. To say Niemi has struggled with the Penguins would be putting it nicely. In his three starts for the Penguins, he’s allowed a whopping 16 goals on just 79 shots. To date, Niemi boasts a 7.50 GAA with a .797 save percentage.

In his Penguins debut, Niemi allowed four goals on 13 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks. That debut lasted just 9:16 as Murray came on in relief. The Penguins went on to lose 10-1.

Niemi then allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 12. In his most recent start, Niemi was shelled again by the Lightning. On Sunday, he allowed seven goals on 32 shots as the Penguins fell 7-1.

The Penguins signed Niemi to a one-year deal worth $700,000 over the summer. He was brought in to be a veteran backup after Marc-Andre Fleury was selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch