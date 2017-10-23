Report: Penguins Place Backup G Niemi On Waivers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins have reportedly placed goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers.

According to TSN’s Bob McKenzie, the team made the move Monday afternoon.

The move should come as no surprise to many. To say Niemi has struggled with the Penguins would be putting it nicely. In his three starts for the Penguins, he’s allowed a whopping 16 goals on just 79 shots. To date, Niemi boasts a 7.50 GAA with a .797 save percentage.

Niemi (PIT) and Fehr (TOR) on waivers. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 23, 2017

In his Penguins debut, Niemi allowed four goals on 13 shots against the Chicago Blackhawks. That debut lasted just 9:16 as Murray came on in relief. The Penguins went on to lose 10-1.

Niemi then allowed five goals on 34 shots in a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 12. In his most recent start, Niemi was shelled again by the Lightning. On Sunday, he allowed seven goals on 32 shots as the Penguins fell 7-1.

Coach on Niemi: “The plan is he’s going to go on waivers and the organization will make decisions going forward.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 23, 2017

The Penguins signed Niemi to a one-year deal worth $700,000 over the summer. He was brought in to be a veteran backup after Marc-Andre Fleury was selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL Expansion Draft.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details