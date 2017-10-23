TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | PA's Most Popular Halloween Candy

States To Ask Judge To Keep Health Subsidies Cut By Trump

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Obamacare, Obamacare Subsidies

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – An attempt by 19 states to force President Donald Trump to pay health care subsidies will go before a federal judge in San Francisco.

State attorneys general, led by California Democrat Xavier Becerra, will try on Monday to convince U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that the payments are required by law.

The payments allow for lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers who get coverage under former President Barack Obama’s health care law. Trump abruptly cut them off earlier this month, saying “Obamacare” is imploding. He says they should be explicitly authorized by Congress.

Becerra says Trump is illegally trying to sabotage Obama’s health care law.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch