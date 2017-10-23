WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Report: Tim Hortons Top Open 105 New Locations, Expand To Cleveland Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tim Horton fans in Ohio will soon be getting their fill of timbits.

The coffee and donut chain has announced that it will be expanding to Northeast Ohio.

Tim Hortons reportedly has plans to open 105 new locations starting next year.

Cleveland.com reports that seven or eight of the locations will open in Northeast Ohio next year.

The chain will reportedly expand to Cleveland and the surrounding areas including Sandusky, Ashtabula, Youngstown, Akron, Canton and Warren.

The chain has more than 4,500 restaurants, but the majority of those are in Canada.

There are already several stores in Erie, Buffalo and Detroit.

The chain has yet to expand to the Pittsburgh area, but does have one location in Washington, and several locations in West Virginia.

