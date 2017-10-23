Le’Veon Bell: Vontaze Burfict Has ‘Gotta Go’ After Appearing To Kick Steelers Player In Head

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has had enough of Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict antics.

Bell took to social media following the team’s 29-14 win over the Cincinnati Bengals saying that Burfict has “gotta go.”

Just seconds after the start of the Steelers – Bengals game, video shows Burfict kicking fullback Roosevelt Nix.

Bell contends Burfict knew exactly what he was doing, saying on Twitter: “man dude gotta go man, that’s not football AT ALL!!”

“It’s unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity. But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble,” Bell then said.

Bell had similar comments to share in the locker room after the game, telling reporters:

“My fullback got kicked in the face. That’s just not football to me,” Bell said. “I don’t think that’s a respectable play. For me, I just like to play respectable football. Whether you play tough or whatever it is, within the play, it is all fine. After the play, unnecessary things, trying to hurt people, I don’t like that.”

Burfict has a long history of questionable plays against the Steelers, including a sideline tackle that ended Bell’s 2015 season, and helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown in the 2016 playoffs.

He also headbutted Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in December of 2016.

That led Roethlisberger to tell Burfict that he was “praying for him.”

Roethlisberger says teammates of Burfict’s “can’t stand it.”

Ramon Foster has said Burfict is “endangering players’ livelihoods.”

Burfict just returned from a three-game suspension for a dirty hit against the Chiefs during the preseason.