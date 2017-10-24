Best Unique Soup Spots In Pittsburgh

By Jessica Wasik There’s a familiar chill to the air, which can only mean one thing: winter is on its way. What better way to warm up and refuel than with a steaming, hearty cup of soup. But let’s think beyond the classic chicken noodle soup and traditional tomato and fill up on more unique combinations. Whether you’re craving a seafood soup, international highlights or a waist-friendly flavor, Pittsburgh’s many cafes and restaurants have plenty of picks. When you need to warm up from the inside out, few places beat these soup spots offering the most unusual and unique bowls.

305 S. Craig St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 683-9993

www.eatuniquecafe.com Fresh and unique best sum up the menu at EatUnique, the city’s go-to for flavorful, imaginative and local entrees. Formerly Craig Street Coffee, this casual eatery has flourished into a popular pick for locals who crave hearty ingredients creatively crafted into filling sandwiches, seasonal salads, fresh-from-the-oven baked goods and signature soups made right in the cafe. Warm bread pairs with melting butter to accompany any of its house made soups, including favorites like its vegan white chili, vegetarian garden chili or classic cream of tomato with basil and feta cheese. Warm up this winter by dining at EatUnique’s South Craig Street location in the city’s North Oakland neighborhood.

2120 Penn Ave.

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 512-9640

www.phovan.net Delicious dark broths of perfectly cooked pho await you at Pho Van. Fill up on authentic Vietnamese flavors with huge bowls of beef noodle pho, chicken pho, wonton with egg noodle soup, or seafood soup varieties. Each soup is lovingly prepared and comes with additions like Thai basil, sprouts or jalapeno to allow you to tweak your meal to exactly the flavor you want. Fresh crispy egg rolls and grilled chicken teriyaki skewers make great appetizers. Taste what Pittsburgh pho fanatics rave about at Pho Van, located on Penn Avenue in the Strip District.

1719 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 930-0868

www.tresriospgh.com Mexican street food gets a hip twist thanks to Tres Rio's trendy atmosphere and menu. With an extensive and interesting food and drink menu, customers can enjoy everything from tequila to tacos and more than 30 other menu items, including salads, appetizers, fajitas, sandwiches, burritos and soup. Tres Rios was a 2017 winner of the South Side Soup Contest for its vegetarian corn truffle soup; however, its cream of corn topped with pumpkin seeds and corn relish as well as its tomato tortilla bisque are savory selections if you're hungry for something more unique. Tres Rios is situated in Pittsburgh's South Side neighborhood.

1107 E. Carson St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

(412) 488-9695

www.cafedujourpgh.com Cafe Du Jour is the place for soup du jour, which changes daily, providing plenty of seasonal and delicious options. What you must try, however, is its wild mushroom consomme, which combines king oyster with porcini, shitake, shimeji mushrooms and maitake for a truly unique combination. Its soups are the perfect starter to lunch or dinner entrees highlighting local and international flavors, such as slow roasted spiced beef, fennel sausage meatballs, chile-ginger glazed salmon and crispy goat cheese fritter salad. Cafe Du Jour is located in the city’s beautiful South Side area and reservations are strongly encouraged. Please note that this restaurant is cash-only.