Report: Martavis Bryant: ‘If Steelers Don’t Include Me, I Want Out, Period’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant continues express his frustration with his lack of playing time on the team.

Bryant has now reportedly told ESPN’s Josina Anderson that if the Steelers don’t include him more then he wants out, period.

#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant to me: "If they don’t try to include me more and continue to do the same thing, then I want out period." [Cont] — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2017

Anderson posted details of her interview with Bryant to Twitter Tuesday morning.

“I just want to be happy, I would like for it to be here, but if not then oh well, just got to move on,” Bryant told Anderson.

Bryant didn’t show up to practice yesterday, reportedly “calling in sick.”

That followed social media posts the wide receiver reportedly made complaining about the number of passes thrown in his direction.

After Juju Smith-Schuster scored his third touchdown of the season, Bryant posted a comment on Instagram saying, “Juju is nowhere near better than me fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and you can have Juju and anyone else.”

“I’m not being selfish, it’s just that I want to help contribute and I want to be the best player that I can be,” Bryant told Anderson.

#Steelers Martavis Bryant to me: "I’m not being selfish, it’s just I want to help contribute & I want to be the best player that I can be." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2017

Bryant went on to tell Anderson that if things don’t get better, then “I got to go.”

Bryant to me on deadline for progress: "By the end of whenever t/ trade deadline is. I mean if things don’t get better, then I got to go." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 24, 2017

Anderson asked Bryant about what he plans to do if the Steelers don’t trade him.

“Then so be it, I’m not going to re-sign, I’ll just play next year out. I’m not tripping.”