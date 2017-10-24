Epic Prank: ‘It’ Shows Up In Couple’s Engagement Photos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When you think of engagement photos, beautiful backdrops with the bride and groom usually come to mind.

But one brother’s hilarious and creepy prank on his sister’s engagement photos is going viral.

Jesse McLaren posted these sweet engagement photos on Twitter, showing his sister and soon to be brother-in-law.

There’s only one creepy addition, the frightening clown Pennywise from the Stephen King movie “It.”

McLaren wrote, “my sister asked me to shoot her engagement pics so I his Pennywise the Clown in every photo. Countdown until she notices.”

Apparently it didn’t take long for his sister to notice.

His sister’s response is priceless: “On one hand, I really hope that you get the help that you need. On the other… I totally want to use these.”