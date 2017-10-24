Foster On Bryant’s Social Media Posts: Emotions Got The Best Of Him

Follow 93-7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan) – Martavis Bryant wasn’t at practice on Monday, a day after his posted comments on social media that seemed to complain about the number of passes thrown in his direction.

He was only targeted twice against the Cincinnati Bengals and had one catch.

After Juju Smith-Schuster scored his third touchdown of the season, Bryant posted a comment on Instagram saying, “Juju is nowhere near better than me fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and you can have Juju and anyone else.”

Smith-Schuster reacted to Bryant’s comments yesterday.

“I saw it this morning. I mean I know where Martavis comes from. I know where he stands. A situation like that you put yourself in his shoes, you see where he’s coming from. What he said, I don’t take it personally. I mean me and him are still great friends. We still talk, and I want the best for him,” Smith Schuster said.

Bryant went on to call in sick on Monday.

Today, Steelers offensive lineman Ramon Foster joined “The Fan Morning Show” in his weekly spot to discuss the latest in the Bryant saga.

“I think his emotions got the best of him. Here’s a guy that’s been waiting a year to get back on the field and probably expected one thing as far as the way his career is gonna go, and right now, it’s just been a little bit slow. Then, you have a young guy coming in that’s worked his way into the offense and did what he’s needed to do as far as making plays when given an opportunity. I guess just his emotions got into it. I don’t think I’ve ever just seen it up front like that. But, we all know why receivers have a stereotype about they always want the ball and they always feel like they can make a play,” Foster said.

Bryant has now been given multiple chances by the Steelers. But, can he continue to be a productive member of the team?

“I think he can. I’ve talked to him, I know [Ben Roethlisberger] has talked to him, from my understanding on social media, that Juju actually talked to him, too,” Foster said. “Just a little bit of frustration. You know, he feels like he’s worked his butt off to get back to where he is to prove everything wrong. I think it’s just another step as part of becoming who he wants to be is still proving other people wrong. His main way of doing it is to make plays on the field,” Foster said.

Bryant is still a young guy in the league, so are the older veterans disappointed in his behavior this season?

“I don’t want to say disappointed in a sense, it’s just one of those things like, ‘Come on man, we’re better than that.’ If there’s an issue you can go directly to the source. Ben has an open door policy. You can continue to chirp in Ben’s ear like, ‘Hey, can you get me the ball? I want the ball. What do I need to do to get the ball? And I feel like that will be resolved. But, as I say also, with those types of demands and requests when given that opportunity you have to show and prove,” Foster said.

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been several reports suggesting Bryant is not happy in Pittsburgh and has requested a trade.

“If he truly does then maybe it’ll happen after the season, maybe. But also, the grass usually isn’t greener on the other side,” Foster said. “You can ask for a trade and things might seem fine and dandy, but having a stable quarterback is a big part of a franchise.”

Switching gears, Vontaze Burfict was once again a storyline in Sunday’s game as he added another chapter to his book of questionable play.

Foster said everyone plays hard, but Burfict continues to live up to his reputation.

“It’s unacceptable on the field. I know I’ve had some personal fouls, I’ve done some stuff, we all play hard, but to have the label he has and continuously live up to it, especially in our game, something has to be done. I don’t know what they’re doing in Cincinnati to continuously support it, but that’s not how you play it. I actually talked him up, I was like, ‘I think people honestly want to see him be successful because he’s actually a good player.’ You want to see good players play good. That’s no matter who it is. Whether it’s [Rob] Gronkowski or Tom Brady, you want to see guys be good if they can be legends in the game. With him? He makes more enemies than he does anything and the league continues to just cover it up.”

“It’s not going to be taken seriously until he takes out somebody that the league doesn’t want taken out, or something happens off the field. I don’t know what it’s going to take because the donkey kick that he gave Rosie to the face, that was blatant. That’s something that deserves a suspension whenever you’re talking about a repeat offender like himself.”

You can hear the entire interview with Ramon Foster above and you can hear Ramon with “The Fan Morning Show” every Tuesday at 8 a.m. on 93.7 The Fan.