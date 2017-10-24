Pre-Packaged Salads, Vegetables Recalled Due To Listeria Contamination Concerns

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A possible listeria contamination is prompting a recall of several types of pre-packaged salads and vegetables.
The vegetables and were made by Mann’s and were sold at Walmart, Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.
A Canadian food inspection company discovered the possible listeria contamination.
So far, no one has gotten sick, but the FDA is urging customers who have the affected items to throw them out or return them for a refund.
For more details and a complete list of affected products, visit the FDA’s website here.