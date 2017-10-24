TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
Sources: Another Teacher Attacked At North Side Elementary School

Filed Under: Allegheny County, Assault, Martin Luther King Accelerated Learning Academy, North Side, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another teacher has reportedly been attacked at the same Pittsburgh Public School on the North Side where an assault incident stemmed from last week.

Sources tell KDKA that a male student in the fourth grade attacked a female teacher in a classroom this afternoon.

It happened at Pittsburgh King Pre-K-8 School on the city’s North Side. Last week, a parent and her boyfriend are accused of attacked a teacher who confiscated a cell phone from her daughter.

Authorities are not releasing much information about this latest incident.

However, the teacher reportedly had to go to the hospital. There’s no word on her condition.

