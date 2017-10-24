Woman Accused Of Attacking School Teacher To Be Released From Jail

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman accused of brutally attacking a Pittsburgh Public Schools teacher is out of jail.

Dai’Shonta Williams, 29, was arrested and charged last week in the case. She is the mother of a fourth grader at the school where the victim, 46-year-old Janice Watkins, teaches.

Investigators say it all stemmed from an incident at the Pittsburgh King PreK-8 School earlier in the day after Watkins confiscated a cell phone from Williams’ daughter.

Williams reportedly did not like how the situation was handled, and allegedly said of Watkins, “She is going to get it later.” The little girl accused the teacher of trying to choke her, and officials say the girl bit Watkins.

Later, investigators say Watkins was driving home along Ohio River Boulevard. While sitting in traffic on the West End exit off-ramp, she noticed a black male and female get out of their vehicle. Watkins’ driver’s side window was down as she was speaking to her mother on the phone.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window. Watkins was struck in the head. She said after she was hit, the woman opened her door, dragged her out in the road and began punching and kicking her.

Watkins is still recovering from her injuries.

The suspects were later identified as Williams and her boyfriend, Vincent Beasley.

Williams was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, stalking and reckless endangerment. She posted $50,000 bail on Monday and was released Tuesday.

As for Beasley, he is now facing multiple charges in the incident, including three felony counts of aggravated assault, as well as conspiracy and stalking.

He is expected to turn himself in Tuesday afternoon.