WPIAL Insider Breaks Down Top Week 9 Matchups With Their Picks

KDKA-TV and WPIAL Insider have teamed up to give you a look at some of the top matchups from this week in the WPIAL.

Click here to check out the games of the week from KDKA-TV and be sure to vote for the “Fan Vote Of The Week.”

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon

Friday night, a big matchup in the WPIAL 6A Southeastern conference looms as Bethel Park (7-1) visits Mt. Lebanon (6-3). Both teams are averaging over 30 points per game this season and carry a stout defense. Bethel Park looks to continue their four game winning streak and Mt. Lebanon looks to rebound off of a surprising 42-31 loss at Penn Hills in week 8. Insider looks for Bethel Park to finish out the regular season at 8-1 and Mt. Lebanon to finish at 6-4.

Prediction- Bethel Park wins 42-28

Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair

A high intensity matchup lies ahead as Woodland Hills (5-4) leaves the comfort of the Wolverina and heads to Upper St. Clair (7-2). USC is coming off of a big win against Hampton and is looking to ride a two game winning streak into the playoffs. On the other hand, Woodland Hills is searching for consistency still this late into the season coming off of a tough 7-0 loss at West Allegheny after riding a four game winning streak.

Prediction- Upper St. Clair wins 28-21

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson

A very inconsistent West Mifflin (5-3) rolls into Thomas Jefferson (7-1) Friday Night. West Mifflin holds a two game winning streak twice this year. Just when you think they get some momentum going, they have suffered a tough loss with two of the three only by five points combined this year. Thomas Jefferson on the other hand, has completely dominated this year with their only loss coming by four points to a very hot Belle Vernon team.

Prediction- Thomas Jefferson wins 48-13

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks

Before week 8, I was really looking forward to this matchup. Keystone Oaks (5-3) plays host to a very good Seton LaSalle (7-1) team this Friday night. After Keystone Oaks suffered a 28-7 loss at Freeport last week, their spirits could be down when they try to rebound against a Seton LaSalle team that is averaging over 31 points per game this season. Seton LaSalle on the other hand, saw their perfect season come to an end last week against Quaker Valley. Look for Seton LaSalle to get rolling again and build steam heading into the playoffs next week.

Prediction- Seton LaSalle wins 28-15

Neshannock at Mohawk

A very interesting week 9 matchup lies ahead this Friday with Neshannock (5-4) visits Mohawk (5-2). This might be one of the toughest games to evaluate this week as Neshannock is averaging 22 points per game this season while also allowing 21 points per game. Mohawk on the other hand, is averaging 21 points per game and allowing 23 points per game. Mohawk is hot riding a four game winning streak and look for it to continue against a Neshannock team that just can’t find its identity this season.

Prediction- Mohawk wins 28-20

Jeannette at Clairton

The matchup everyone in WPIAL Class 1A has been waiting all season for. Our #1 team in Class A Jeannette (9-0) rolls in hot to play a Clairton (6-2) who everyone, including us, is doubting this year. Since Jeannette moved down to Class A, they have completely dominated the playing field against everyone except Clairton. They are one of the only teams that the Jayhawks have yet to conquer. That changes this week as the Jeannette Jayhawks finally conquer and defeat their Class A rival the Clairton Bears at Clairton.

Prediction- Jeannette wins 42-28

Check out the rest of the WPIAL Insider picks here.