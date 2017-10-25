WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
State Police: Man Forced Girl, 13, To Drink By Pouring Alcohol Down Her Throat

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — State Police have charged a man and woman who allegedly forced a 13-year-old girl to drink alcohol by pouring it down her throat.

Stephen Miller, 41, and Christy Reynier, 39, both of Washington, are facing charges of endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and furnishing alcohol to minors.

The incident happened back in July in Canton Township.

According to state police, the girl told officers that Miller poured alcohol in her mouth. He then put her in a chokehold and threw her to the ground.

The victim said she couldn’t breathe while in the chokehold.

While all this was going on, police say Reynier did nothing to stop Miller during the incident.

Police say the girl was also forced to put tobacco in her mouth.

Both Miller and Reynier will soon face preliminary hearings on the charges.

