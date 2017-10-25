Man Guilty In Wife’s Poisoning Says Donated Liver Proves Otherwise

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A former University of Pittsburgh medical researcher wants a new trial in the alleged cyanide death of his wife claiming, among other things, her donated liver suggests she wasn’t poisoned as prosecutors contend.
Robert Ferrante‘s attorney asked a three-judge Superior Court panel to grant a new trial in the April 2013 death of Dr. Autumn Klein or, at least, allow for an evidentiary hearing at which the recipient of the donor liver would testify.
The Tribune-Review reports that Ferrante’s attorney, Chris Rand Eyster, argued Wednesday that Klein’s liver would have been irreparably damaged and not able to be donated had she been poisoned as prosecutors contend.
The Allegheny County district attorney’s office contends the arguments are meritless and that Ferrante should continue serving his life prison term for first-degree murder.
