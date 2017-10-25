Source: JuJu Smith-Schuster’s Stolen Bike Located In Mt. Oliver

TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The stolen bike that belongs to Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been located.

Late Tuesday night, a man contacted KDKA-TV. He said he had purchased Smith-Schuster’s bike earlier in the day. After learning it had been stolen, he turned it over to Mount Oliver Police.

A source confirmed to KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh that the man’s story is true and Smith-Schuster would be reunited with his bike Wednesday afternoon.

Smith-Schuster posted a video on Twitter Tuesday morning of him walking to practice saying, “Man somebody stole my bike, I ain’t got a bike no more, I’m walking to practice, this is crazy.”

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown jumped in on Twitter posting a photo showing Smith-Schuster with his bike. Brown offered up two tickets to a Steelers game to the person who returned JuJu’s bike to the Steelers facilities.

The social media movement to get the bike back grew quickly after news of the theft broke on Tuesday. The parody Twitter handle, @JujusBike, popped up almost immediately. There’s also a hashtag, #TeamFindJuJusBike.

