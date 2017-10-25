‘I Wouldn’t Want Nobody To Steal My Bike’: Man Who Bought JuJu’s Stolen Bike Says He Didn’t Turn It In For Money

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT OLIVER (KDKA) — The man who says he turned the stolen bike belonging to Steelers’ wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster over to police is telling his story.

“It came on TV in the bar and everybody was like: ‘That’s the bike!’” said the man who didn’t want to show his face on camera or have his name used.

He says he was at Maxwell’s Pub along Brownsville Road when it all became clear as he watched the news.

“I was like, how did I end up with the bike? I clearly bought the bike. My friends were with me. They saw me pay for it,” he said.

He says he bought the bike from a man on the street in Mount Oliver for $200.

Only later, did he learn that JuJu’s bike had been stolen.

The story of the stolen bike exploded after the Steeler posted about it on Twitter. The bike now has its own accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

The man who says he bought it turned the bike over to police Tuesday night. A Steelers staffer picked it up Wednesday for JuJu.

“I just want to say thank you to everybody who was looking and searching and thank you to the person who returned it,” said JuJu on Wednesday. “I really appreciate it.”

The police chief in Mount Oliver says he believes the story from the man who says he bought it.

And the man told KDKA: “I’m the one who’s out $200. No one offered to give me the $200 back.”

But he says he didn’t turn it in for money.

“That’s not why I gave the bike back. I wouldn’t want nobody to steal my bike,” he said.

The man gave police a description of the person he bought the bike from. However, the police chief says it’s not an active case because no police report has been filed. And JuJu says he doesn’t intend to pursue it.

By the way, soon he may not need the bike to get to work. JuJu is taking his driver’s test next week.