Man Receives Reduced Sentence For Sex Trafficking Conviction

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pennsylvania man formally sentenced to 12 years in prison for sex trafficking four teenage runaways from Ohio is now serving a reduced sentence with little explanation why.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports 42-year-old Robert Middlebrook was resentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison.

His lawyer had argued in court for the sentence to be reduced to 6 ½ or seven years in prison. The prosecutor did not specify a time during the hearing, but she did tell the judge Middlebrook’s crime involved “very serious civil rights violations.”

The man had apologized in court Tuesday, saying he “just made a bad mistake.”

Middlebrook pleaded guilty in January to a federal charge of sex trafficking a minor and acknowledged responsibility for several other counts.

Neither the prosecutor nor Middlebrook’s lawyer provided comment.

