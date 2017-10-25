Steelers Bench WR Martavis Bryant Following Social Media Outbursts

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant has been benched following his outbursts on social media.

Bryant told reporters Wednesday that head coach Mike Tomlin has told him he won’t be playing when the Steelers take on the Detroit Lions.

Bryant said that Tomlin told him he was benched “because of social media.”

Bryant didn’t show up to practice Monday, reportedly “calling in sick.”

That followed social media posts the wide receiver reportedly made complaining about the number of passes thrown in his direction.

After Juju Smith-Schuster scored his third touchdown of the season, Bryant posted a comment on Instagram saying, “Juju is nowhere near better than me fool. All they need to do is give me what I want and you can have Juju and anyone else.”

Tomlin said he would handle Bryant’s social media use during his weekly press conference Tuesday.

“He was out of bounds with some of his actions, in terms of the things that he said on social media,” Tomlin said.