TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Man Accused Of Attacking 2 People At Public Hearing

By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Assault, Derry Township, Kevin Cole, Kym Gable, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An attorney and a young mom are both recovering from a brutal attack at public housing hearing in Westmoreland County.

Assistant County Solicitor Tim Andrews and Alyssa Farabaugh, a witness in the case, were both punched and kicked repeatedly.

The suspect is 32-year-old Kevin Cole from Derry Township.

The housing authority was trying to evict Cole after an alleged incident of domestic violence at the Derry Townhouses near Latrobe.

Farabaugh was there to testify during the proceedings. Police say Cole suddenly lashed out at Andrews, who was serving as the hearing officer. Then, he turned his rage to Farabaugh.

“He opened the door and just punched me, and while I was on the ground, he started kicking me about four or five times, all in my neck and my face. And I have a concussion also,” Farabaugh told KDKA.

Doctors say she will need surgery on both sides of her face as her jaw is broken in at least two places.

Farabaugh’s father also talked to KDKA.

“I mean he [Cole] already fractured my daughter’s jaw, beat up an attorney, beat up his girlfriend. Nobody wants to live next door to this kind of person,” said Mike Farabaugh. “He needs to be caught.”

Cole faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

More from Kym Gable
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch