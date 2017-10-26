Dick’s Sporting Goods Hiring More Than 100 Employees For Holiday Season

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Dick’s Sporting Goods locations in the Pittsburgh area have more than 100 openings for part-time employees to work during the holiday shopping season.
The chain is seeking applicants who are passionate about sports or the outdoors. There are about 142 jobs at 10 stores in the following locations:
- Beaver
- Cranberry Township
- Homestead
- McCandless
- Monaca
- Monroeville
- Robinson Township
- South Hills
- Tarentum
- West Mifflin
The open positions are all for temporary part-time associates.
Anyone interested in applying can visit dickssportinggoods.jobs for more information.