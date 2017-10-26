TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
3 Charged In 19-Year-Old Mercer County Man’s Death

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Three young adults are facing charges in the death of a 19-year-old Mercer County man.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Perry Highway in Fairview Township.

State police say 19-year-old Zackary Cutshall, of Fredonia, Pa., died at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound to the neck.

Eighteen-year-old Seth Hamilton, 20-year-old Jacob Barger, and 23-year-old Domenick Heasley, who are all from Greenville, Pa., have been charged with criminal homicide.

State police told the Sharon Herald they believe Barger, Heasley and Cutshall robbed Hamilton, who then allegedly shot Cutshall and Heasley. Police do not believe Hamilton shot Cutshall in self-defense. Heasley was shot in the torso and sustained a minor injury.

