Johnstown Man Convicted Of Human Trafficking For Hotel Prostitution Ring

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man accused of running a prostitution ring out of a hotel and paying the women with drugs has been convicted of human trafficking.
The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports that 36-year-old Barshay Dunbar, of Johnstown, was found guilty Wednesday of 10 charges including trafficking, prostitution and drug possession. He was cleared of two other drug possession charges.
Police say Dunbar used a website to advertise women as prostitutes and arrange sexual encounters. They say he kept most of the money they received and paid them with drugs.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12. Dunbar’s attorney says he plans to appeal.
