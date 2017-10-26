TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
McKeesport Police Trying To Identify Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — McKeesport Police are trying to identify a male who robbed a convenience store Sunday night.

The robbery happened at a McKeesport convenience store just after 9 p.m. Sunday. Police did not provide the name or address of the store.

 

Police say the robber got away with cash and cigarettes.

In surveillance footage, he can be seen entering the store and pointing at the clerk. At the time of the robbery, he was dressed in all black and had the bottom half of his face covered.

mckeesport convenience store robbery suspect 1 McKeesport Police Trying To Identify Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

(Photo Credit: City of McKeesport Police Department)

He can later be seen leaving the store with his face uncovered.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect in the video is asked to call the McKeesport Police Department at (412) 675-5015 or the Detective Bureau at (412) 675-5016.

