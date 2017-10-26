Police: Racial Slurs Carved Into Vehicle In Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are searching for the person who committed a string of crimes in Hempfield Township, including carving racial slurs into the exterior of one vehicle.
The incidents are believed to have happened between 11 p.m. Monday night and 7 a.m. Tuesday morning in the Maplewood Terrace neighborhood.
Police say an unknown actor removed items from unlocked cars, and also damaged the exterior and interior of a number of vehicles, including the one found with racial slurs carved into its exterior.
Police say the actor also tried to set a vehicle on fire.
Police have not named a suspect in the case.