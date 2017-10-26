Man Arrested, Charged With Murder In Fayette Co. Missing Woman Case

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder in the case of a missing Fayette County woman.

According to police, 32-year-old Thomas Teets has been charged in the murder of 31-year-old Leah Marie Owens.

Owens was reported missing on Sept. 17. After an extensive search, her vehicle was found on Sept 25, in a secluded area of Fairview Road in Springfield Township. Police found blood inside the vehicle during a search along with a broken folding knife.

On Oct. 24, test results confirmed Owens’ blood was present on the knife and inside the vehicle. The tests also confirmed Teets’ blood was also present on the knife and interior of the vehicle.

Owens still has not been found.

Teets was last one seen with Owens before she disappeared. He was seen driving her truck outside of a Walmart after she had picked up money, which was transferred to her. That money was then used to buy drugs.

Teets is facing a list of charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, theft, abuse of a corps and tampering with evidence.

He has an extensive criminal history, which includes felony drug charges and two DUIs.

