TRICK OR TREAT TIMES: Allegheny County | Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington & Westmoreland Counties
MORE: Mt. Pleasant 'Candy Carpetbaggers' Crackdown | Best Costumes 2017 | Pa.'s Most Popular Halloween Candy

Ravens, Dolphins & A Cat: Feline Runs Onto Field In Baltimore

Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, M&T Bank Stadium, Miami Dolphins, NFL, Tony Romo

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The game may have been a blowout, but the end of Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins got quite interesting.

That’s because a cat somehow ended up on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It ran around the sidelines and the field before the finals plays.

The announcers even had some fun with it, calling the action: “Perfect form, extension, look at the change of direction. Does he get both feet in here at the end, Jim?”

It caused quite a stir on social media.

The game ended with a score of 40-0, and Twitter users were having some fun at the expense of the Dolphins.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
Find Cheaper Gas

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch