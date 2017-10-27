Ravens, Dolphins & A Cat: Feline Runs Onto Field In Baltimore

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The game may have been a blowout, but the end of Thursday night’s game between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins got quite interesting.

That’s because a cat somehow ended up on the field at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. It ran around the sidelines and the field before the finals plays.

Cat sighting 👀 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2017

The announcers even had some fun with it, calling the action: “Perfect form, extension, look at the change of direction. Does he get both feet in here at the end, Jim?”

It caused quite a stir on social media.

The cat running around M&T Bank stadium was doing a victory lap for the #Baltimore #Ravens LOL 😂 🐱 — Amy Yensi WJZ (@AmyWJZ) October 27, 2017

It doesn't count as a "too many men on the field penalty" if one of them is a cat. #dolphins #ravens pic.twitter.com/0YgOUBh5Xg — Mark Davis (@MarkDavisOnAir) October 27, 2017

The game ended with a score of 40-0, and Twitter users were having some fun at the expense of the Dolphins.

This cat gained more yardage in 9 seconds on the field than the Dolphins did all night. #Dolphins #Ravens #TNF #MIAvsBAL pic.twitter.com/bhgZGju6Rc — John Breech (@johnbreech) October 27, 2017